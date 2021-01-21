Friday, January 22, 2021
Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 44.60M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] closed the trading session at $1.18 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.27. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Silo Pharma Provides Details of Patent License Agreement for Psilocybin and Cancer Applications.

Silo Pharma to Receive Upfront Payment Combination of Cash and Preferred Stock Totaling One Million Dollars.

Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, last week announced a licensing agreement with up-front payment valued at $1 Million. The license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Aikido Pharma Inc., (Nasdaq:AIKI) a listed biotechnology company, grants Akido an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to certain intellectual property owned by Silo Pharma to develop therapeutics for the treatment and complications of cancer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.09 percent and weekly performance of 1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 71.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 110.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, AIKI reached to a volume of 8665292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4956.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

AIKI stock trade performance evaluation

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 71.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.57 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7143, while it was recorded at 1.1340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7407 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.10% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,440, which is approximately 393.925% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in AIKI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.11 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly -10.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 399,269 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 467,111 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 292,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,751 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 452,676 shares during the same period.

