Market Analysts see Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] slipped around -0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.15 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on January 16, 2021 that Regions Financial Corporation Declares Series C Preferred Stock Dividend.

Dividend to be payable on Feb. 16, 2021.

The Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $14.25 per share of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding (equivalent to approximately $0.35625 per depositary share), payable on Feb. 16, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2021.

Regions Financial Corporation stock is now 12.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RF Stock saw the intraday high of $18.40 and lowest of $17.983 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.71, which means current price is +15.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 7854520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58.

How has RF stock performed recently?

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 16.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.62. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.90.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 7.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.09. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $80,863 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Insider trade positions for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $12,502 million, or 75.10% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,955,178, which is approximately -3.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,287,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $976.4 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly 1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 27,995,198 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 50,425,763 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 610,386,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 688,807,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,576,248 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,849,992 shares during the same period.