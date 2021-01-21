Market Analysts see NOV Inc. [NOV] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] price plunged by -5.90 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on January 19, 2021 that NOV Provides Operational Update for the Fourth Quarter 2020.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) announced that it expects fourth quarter 2020 revenue and earnings to be below prior guidance. On a consolidated basis, the Company expects to report revenues of $1.33 billion, a GAAP operating loss of $327 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17 million.

“While rising North American activity levels drove higher revenues in the U.S. for our shorter-cycle businesses, international markets and demand for capital equipment remained soft through year-end, which led to fourth quarter results that were below our expectations for our three segments,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO. “The resurgence of COVID-19 caused customers to defer orders and resulted in a slower pace of bookings in the second half of the quarter; however, we still achieved a sequential increase in orders of 27 percent for our Completion & Production Solutions segment and a 105 percent book-to-bill for our Rig Technologies segment.”.

A sum of 9992234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.03M shares. NOV Inc. shares reached a high of $14.03 and dropped to a low of $13.47 until finishing in the latest session at $13.88.

The one-year NOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.77. The average equity rating for NOV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.64. With this latest performance, NOV shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.35, while it was recorded at 15.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NOV Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.12. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.89.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOV Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.70. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOV Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of -$171,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NOV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NOV Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 18.90%.

NOV Inc. [NOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,085 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,077,123, which is approximately -16.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 37,946,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.7 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $467.69 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 41.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 47,531,601 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 49,285,905 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 269,559,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,376,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,808,469 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 27,188,046 shares during the same period.