Market Analysts see Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] gained 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $66.74 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2021 that GRAIL Announces Collaborations with Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate Cancer Early Detection Technology for Minimal Residual Disease.

GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, announced collaborations with global biopharmaceutical companies Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate GRAIL’s methylation-based technology for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD).

Cancer MRD testing is used in clinical and research applications to detect the presence or absence of residual disease. Many MRD tests available for solid tumors require tissue samples and development of patient-specific assays, which contributes to longer turnaround times and potential delay in treatment decisions. GRAIL’s targeted methylation platform could enable a blood-based MRD detection assay for solid tumors that perform comparably to bespoke tissue-based assays, while reducing complexity and processing times.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company represents 2.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $149.64 billion with the latest information. BMY stock price has been found in the range of $66.325 to $67.1599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.54M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 10825109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $74.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.46 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.67, while it was recorded at 65.89 for the last single week of trading, and 60.75 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.15.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.13. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $114,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 21.35%.

There are presently around $109,588 million, or 75.90% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200,065,592, which is approximately -1.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,409,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.84 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.51 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,009 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 89,308,844 shares. Additionally, 1,023 investors decreased positions by around 105,703,155 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 1,446,996,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,642,008,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,284,624 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 11,349,093 shares during the same period.