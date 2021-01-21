Jefferies lifts Danimer Scientific [DNMR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Danimer Scientific [NYSE: DNMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.69%.

The one-year Danimer Scientific stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.81. The average equity rating for DNMR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $2.91 billion, with 25.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.82K shares, DNMR stock reached a trading volume of 3445093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Danimer Scientific [DNMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific is set at 2.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

DNMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danimer Scientific [DNMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.69. With this latest performance, DNMR shares gained by 97.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.26 for Danimer Scientific [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 29.10 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Danimer Scientific Fundamentals:

Danimer Scientific [DNMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $283 million, or 19.10% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,471,621, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,060,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.58 million in DNMR stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $27.18 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly -3.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific [NYSE:DNMR] by around 5,722,694 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 163,164 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,612,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,497,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,063,590 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,754 shares during the same period.