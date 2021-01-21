Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] moved up 17.53: Why It’s Important

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] price surged by 17.53 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will participate in a Fireside Chat with Andrew D’Silva of B. Riley Securities on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 am ET.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

B. Riley is limiting the live audience to institutional investors, investor relations, and employees of each presenting company. Private investors will not be given access to the live conference, but a replay will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals website following the conference.

A sum of 5591041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $4.38 and dropped to a low of $3.44 until finishing in the latest session at $4.09.

The one-year INFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.97. The average equity rating for INFI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $4.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 151.76.

INFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.07. With this latest performance, INFI shares gained by 92.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 369.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.29 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 1.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.67 and a Gross Margin at -146.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.36.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -99.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,882,280 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

INFI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFI.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107 million, or 49.00% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 17,426,968, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.25% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,171,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.04 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.05 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 3,609,879 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 995,397 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,010,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,616,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,237,537 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 58,041 shares during the same period.