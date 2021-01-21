Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] is -10.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ: GHIV] traded at a low on 01/20/21, posting a -5.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.70. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Gores Holdings IV, Inc. reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the business combination with United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV, GHIVU and GHIVW) (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a United Shore Financial Services, LLC) (“UWM”), the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s Special Meeting in Lieu of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/goresholdingsiv/2021, on January 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time as described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement dated December 16, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

All stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on December 15, 2020 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to vote their shares represented in person via the virtual meeting platform or by proxy at the Special Meeting. If you hold shares of the Company’s common stock as of the Record Date and hold your shares through a bank or broker, you should contact your bank or broker for assistance in voting your shares. In connection with the proposed business combination, the Company filed a final Proxy Statement with the SEC on December 16, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to the Company’s stockholders as of the Record Date. If you have not received the Proxy Statement and held shares of the Company’s common stock on the Record Date, you should confirm the proxy’s status with your broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company’s proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13125296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gores Holdings IV Inc. stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.21%.

The market cap for GHIV stock reached $497.25 million, with 42.50 million shares outstanding and 42.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, GHIV reached a trading volume of 13125296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHIV shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Holdings IV Inc. is set at 0.77

How has GHIV stock performed recently?

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, GHIV shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.30 for Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Additionally, GHIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] managed to generate an average of -$13,001 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]

There are presently around $428 million, or 80.75% of GHIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHIV stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,371,798, which is approximately 33.285% of the company’s market cap and around 25.93% of the total institutional ownership; GOVERNORS LANE LP, holding 2,158,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.66 million in GHIV stocks shares; and TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $26.62 million in GHIV stock with ownership of nearly -13.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gores Holdings IV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ:GHIV] by around 18,085,082 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,069,495 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,498,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,653,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHIV stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,290,971 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 844,198 shares during the same period.