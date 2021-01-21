Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] gain 34.71% so far this year. What now?

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.06%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Genocea to Participate in the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on January 21, 2021 from 11:00 am – 11:30 am Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. This event will also remain archived on the Genocea website for approximately 90 days.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

Over the last 12 months, GNCA stock rose by 38.14%. The average equity rating for GNCA stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $183.21 million, with 55.49 million shares outstanding and 48.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 418.42K shares, GNCA stock reached a trading volume of 2325093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

GNCA Stock Performance Analysis:

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.06. With this latest performance, GNCA shares gained by 47.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genocea Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GNCA is now -116.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.54. Additionally, GNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] managed to generate an average of -$660,169 per employee.Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

GNCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genocea Biosciences Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNCA.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77 million, or 54.70% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,376,936, which is approximately 43.612% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,084,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.19 million in GNCA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $11.2 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly 98.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 15,420,392 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,956 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,255,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,768,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,057,685 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 732,899 shares during the same period.