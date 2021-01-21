Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] Stock trading around $13.95 per share: What’s Next?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FULC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.34%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $44.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler & Co. and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, FULC stock dropped by -26.50%. The one-year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.23. The average equity rating for FULC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $395.34 million, with 27.26 million shares outstanding and 17.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.22K shares, FULC stock reached a trading volume of 1481890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULC shares is $18.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $28 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FULC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

FULC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.34. With this latest performance, FULC shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FULC is now -71.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -704.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.08. Additionally, FULC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] managed to generate an average of -$1,132,562 per employee.Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

FULC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. go to 6.40%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $234 million, or 76.10% of FULC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 5,962,202, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP IV, LLC, holding 2,343,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.48 million in FULC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $21.54 million in FULC stock with ownership of nearly -0.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FULC] by around 3,919,398 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,777,165 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 12,219,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,916,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,403,774 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,721,750 shares during the same period.