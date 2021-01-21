Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Stock trading around $1.32 per share: What’s Next?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] gained 25.71% on the last trading session, reaching $1.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Blue Hat Signs a Three-Year Licensing Agreement with Cup of Cosmo Studio for Use of WUHUANGWANSHUI Intellectual Property.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, announced that the Company signed a three-year licensing agreement with Cup of Cosmo Studio (Beijing) Culture Co., Ltd. (“Cup of Cosmo Studio”) for the use of its WUHUANGWANSHUI intellectual property (“IP”) on social media, toys and marketing materials, effective January 1, 2021.

According to the terms of the agreement, Blue Hat can use the IP images on toys and on its e-commerce website to drive sales. Cup of Cosmo Studio is responsible for providing the photo gallery to Blue Hat. The Company is also authorized to use the IP images in its online and offline marketing campaigns, subject to the advance approval by Cup of Cosmo Studio. Blue Hat may also use the WUHUANGWANSHUI IP images for product displays for three years. In the event Blue Hat creates custom comics, videos or self-made content utilizing the IP, Cup of Cosmo Studio will receive additional payment.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. represents 35.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.52 million with the latest information. BHAT stock price has been found in the range of $1.02 to $1.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 889.83K shares, BHAT reached a trading volume of 2878921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.53. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 45.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.15 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9173, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0499 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.78 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.07.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 22.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 489,800, which is approximately 123.042% of the company’s market cap and around 64.75% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 153,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in BHAT stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.13 million in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 552,445 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,630 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 277,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 852,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,595 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,040 shares during the same period.