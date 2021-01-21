For Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX], Analyst sees a rise to $3.80. What next?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] price surged by 10.66 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Daniela Santiesteban to Participate in Panel Discussion on Targeted Cancer Therapies During Virtual NobleCon17 Investor Conference.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced that Daniela Y. Santiesteban, Ph.D., Director of Research and Business Development at Salarius Pharmaceuticals, has been invited to participate in a panel discussion during Noble Capital Markets’ 17th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon17). The conference is taking place January 19-21, 2021 over a virtual platform.

A sum of 2384397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 958.33K shares. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $1.2352 until finishing in the latest session at $1.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

SLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 65.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.24 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9138, while it was recorded at 1.2260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9964 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.23.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -81.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.75. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$867,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 697.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

SLRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -12.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -11.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRX.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 26.30% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 258,249, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 125,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in SLRX stocks shares; and DOUGLASS WINTHROP ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $96000.0 in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 286,333 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 13,625 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 456,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,224 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643 shares during the same period.