Fisker Inc. [FSR] Stock trading around $14.77 per share: What’s Next?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] slipped around -0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.77 at the close of the session, down -2.38%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Fisker Intelligent Pilot: The Next Generation of Driver Assistance.

Fisker Ocean SUV will be launched with Fisker Intelligent (FI) Pilot, which will deliver industry-unique features and experiences, including over-the-air updates.

Fisker Ocean will be engineered with hardware to support future upgrades, higher levels of autonomy and advanced driver assistance features, delivered through post-production software-based updates.

Fisker Inc. stock is now 0.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSR Stock saw the intraday high of $15.2219 and lowest of $14.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.63, which means current price is +1.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.01M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 9097684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $206 million, or 18.80% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,976,000, which is approximately -39.903% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, holding 2,213,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.7 million in FSR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $22.52 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 8,754,242 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 36,801,175 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 31,577,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,978,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,293,959 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 27,878,694 shares during the same period.