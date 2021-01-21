Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell -6.94% so far this year. What now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Reports Highest Quarterly Production in Two Years; Produces 1,117,289 oz Silver and 12,586 oz Gold (2.1 Million oz Silver Equivalents) in Fourth Quarter, 2020.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports its highest quarterly production in the last two years from its three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico; Guanacevi in Durango state, Bolañitos in Guanajuato state and El Compas in Zacatecas state. Fourth Quarter, 2020 production was 1,117,289 silver ounces (oz) and 12,568 gold oz for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (“AgEq”) at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

The Company’s 2020 full year production met its original guidance notwithstanding the government mandated two-month suspension of operations due to the pandemic. In fiscal 2020, silver production totaled 3,513,767 oz and gold production totaled 37,139 oz for 6.5 million oz AgEq. The Company withdrew its 2020 production guidance in early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary shutdown mandated by the Mexican government and chose not to issue revised guidance when production was resumed at the end of May due to continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock rose by 119.16%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.92. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $806.68 million, with 157.47 million shares outstanding and 156.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 4863275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.50 and a Gross Margin at -25.38. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.75.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now -29.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.24. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

EXK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 8,341,841, which is approximately 16.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,465,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.25 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $15.41 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 12,271,623 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,240,218 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,129,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,641,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,554,283 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 471,140 shares during the same period.