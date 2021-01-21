electroCore Inc. [ECOR] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

electroCore Inc. [NASDAQ: ECOR] price surged by 30.53 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on January 19, 2021 that electroCore, Inc. Announces the Establishment of a Unique Level II HCPCS Code for “Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulator”.

electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) published its most recent Level II Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) decisions on January 15, 2021, establishing a unique code K1020 “Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator.” The coding decision covers the Company’s gammaCore Sapphire™ D and is in response to the application submitted by the Company during CMS’ second biannual 2020 Coding Cycle for non-drug and non-biological items and services, which application focused on the clinical and economic advantages of gammaCore therapy. All final coding decisions for the second biannual 2020 Coding Cycle for non-drug and non-biological items and services will go into effect on April 1, 2021.

“The establishment of a unique HCPSC code for non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation is a major step forward in obtaining additional coverage within the medical benefit pathway with the goal of providing patients with easier access to our therapy,” said Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore, Inc.

A sum of 8574940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 594.06K shares. electroCore Inc. shares reached a high of $2.62 and dropped to a low of $1.91 until finishing in the latest session at $2.48.

Guru’s Opinion on electroCore Inc. [ECOR]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for electroCore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for electroCore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on ECOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for electroCore Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

ECOR Stock Performance Analysis:

electroCore Inc. [ECOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.75. With this latest performance, ECOR shares gained by 41.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.99 for electroCore Inc. [ECOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.64, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into electroCore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and electroCore Inc. [ECOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1844.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.60. electroCore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1888.81.

Return on Total Capital for ECOR is now -94.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, electroCore Inc. [ECOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.32. Additionally, ECOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, electroCore Inc. [ECOR] managed to generate an average of -$885,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.electroCore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

ECOR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, electroCore Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECOR.

electroCore Inc. [ECOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.90% of ECOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,442, which is approximately -20.386% of the company’s market cap and around 29.54% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 293,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in ECOR stocks shares; and BUDROS, RUHLIN & ROE, INC., currently with $0.52 million in ECOR stock with ownership of nearly 4.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in electroCore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in electroCore Inc. [NASDAQ:ECOR] by around 541,297 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 567,242 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,366,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,475,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECOR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,469 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 303,110 shares during the same period.