Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] Is Currently -25.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] loss -25.82% or -1.42 points to close at $4.08 with a heavy trading volume of 14681999 shares. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $24.0 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $24.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The public offering equates to 6,666,666 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $3.60 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with their existing cash, to fund the development and growth of new business lines, acquisition opportunities, and general corporate and working capital needs.

It opened the trading session at $3.71, the shares rose to $4.27 and dropped to $3.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DSS points out that the company has recorded -47.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, DSS reached to a volume of 14681999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for Document Security Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.65. With this latest performance, DSS shares dropped by -31.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.84 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. Document Security Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.89.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.36. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of -$28,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Document Security Systems Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSS.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: JACKSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 50,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 25,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in DSS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in DSS stock with ownership of nearly 126.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Document Security Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 139,051 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 132,588 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 89,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,112 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 128,699 shares during the same period.