dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] is 16.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [NYSE: DMYD] traded at a high on 01/20/21, posting a 22.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.44. The company report on January 16, 2021 that Genius Sports Group Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With dMY Technology Group, Inc. II and Reaffirms Its Full Year 2020 Projections.

Genius Sports Group Limited (“GSG” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sports data and technology powering the sports, betting and media ecosystem, announced the filing through a newly created holding company, Galileo NewCo Limited (“NewCo”), of a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently announced proposed business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) (“dMY II”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The proposed business combination (the “transaction”) will be effected through NewCo, whereby dMY II will become a subsidiary of NewCo. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about GSG, NewCo, dMY II and the transaction. The filing can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and a link to the Edgar filing is available under the “Investors” section of the GSG website at https://www.geniussports.com/home/investors.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

dMY II’s Class A common stock and warrants are currently traded on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “DMYD” and “DMYD WS” respectively. Upon completion of the transaction, NewCo expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “GENI” and “GENI WS”, respectively. The transaction, which was announced on October 27, 2020, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both GSG and dMY II and it is subject to a number of closing conditions, including the approval of the transaction by dMY II’s stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC and a number of other customary conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3765723 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of dMY Technology Group Inc. II stands at 8.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.29%.

The market cap for DMYD stock reached $564.14 million, with 27.60 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, DMYD reached a trading volume of 3765723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. II shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. II is set at 1.48

How has DMYD stock performed recently?

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.20 for dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]

2 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. II [NYSE:DMYD] by around 215,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.