Dawson James lifts Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] gained 2.35% or 0.04 points to close at $1.74 with a heavy trading volume of 10436436 shares. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Check-Cap Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights.

Submitted Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to the FDA for Pivotal Study of C-Scan®.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer, announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and corporate highlights.

It opened the trading session at $1.78, the shares rose to $1.79 and dropped to $1.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHEK points out that the company has recorded 174.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -625.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.08M shares, CHEK reached to a volume of 10436436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEK shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, CHEK shares gained by 427.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6312, while it was recorded at 1.6740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5456 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -142.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$216,188 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Check-Cap Ltd. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 181,961, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.59% of the total institutional ownership; FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 127,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in CHEK stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.13 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly -0.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 263,964 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 917,854 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 701,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,961 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 917,791 shares during the same period.