Dawson James lifts Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] price surged by 77.30 percent to reach at $1.26. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Caladrius Biosciences Treats First Patient in the Phase 2b FREEDOM Trial of CLBS16 for the Treatment of Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction.

Initiation of the Phase 2b FREEDOM trial represents the next step in development of CLBS16 as a potential breakthrough treatment for the millions of sufferers of CMD in the U.S., most of whom are women.

Patient enrollment underway at The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati (OH) and Mayo Clinic in Rochester (MN) with additional sites across the United States targeted to open soon.

A sum of 127413436 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 214.76K shares. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $4.89 and dropped to a low of $2.79 until finishing in the latest session at $2.89.

Guru’s Opinion on Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

CLBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.50. With this latest performance, CLBS shares gained by 95.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.10 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 1.84 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CLBS is now -77.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, CLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] managed to generate an average of -$717,074 per employee.Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

CLBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBS.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.20% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 927,255, which is approximately 7.948% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 325,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in CLBS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.26 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 119.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 545,406 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,123 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,339,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,899,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,750 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,785 shares during the same period.