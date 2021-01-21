Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] Revenue clocked in at $39.60 million, up 63.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] closed the trading session at $71.65 on 01/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.00, while the highest price level was $73.40. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Cryoport Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) (“Cryoport” or the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 3,787,878 newly issued shares of common stock at a public offering price of $66.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 568,181 shares of common stock. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering of the shares are expected to be approximately $234.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Subject to customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on January 25, 2021.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the shares for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, inventory development, global infrastructure buildout and facilities expansion, sales and marketing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.29 percent and weekly performance of 26.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 704.45K shares, CYRX reached to a volume of 1521208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $57.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cryoport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CYRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

CYRX stock trade performance evaluation

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.63. With this latest performance, CYRX shares gained by 38.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.08, while it was recorded at 64.83 for the last single week of trading, and 38.46 for the last 200 days.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.29 and a Gross Margin at +51.12. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.01.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$146,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cryoport Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRX.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,241 million, or 97.00% of CYRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRX stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,669,316, which is approximately 27.322% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,849,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.9 million in CYRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $179.12 million in CYRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cryoport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ:CYRX] by around 7,927,496 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,534,764 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,451,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,913,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,479,832 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,027,185 shares during the same period.