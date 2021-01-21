Friday, January 22, 2021
Credit Suisse lifts GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

GlaxoSmithKline plc [NYSE: GSK] loss -1.35% or -0.52 points to close at $38.02 with a heavy trading volume of 7725139 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce NHS-Supported AGILE Study to Evaluate VIR-7832 in the Early Treatment of COVID-19.

Second monoclonal antibody from Vir-GSK collaboration to be investigated as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Preclinical data suggest VIR-7832 has two distinguishing properties: enhanced ability to clear infected cells and potential to enhance virus-specific T cell function, which could help treat and/or prevent COVID-19 infection.

It opened the trading session at $37.96, the shares rose to $38.15 and dropped to $37.7516, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSK points out that the company has recorded -8.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, GSK reached to a volume of 7725139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSK shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GlaxoSmithKline plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for GlaxoSmithKline plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlaxoSmithKline plc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GSK stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, GSK shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.41, while it was recorded at 38.17 for the last single week of trading, and 39.24 for the last 200 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.06 and a Gross Margin at +67.80. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for GSK is now 19.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.50. Additionally, GSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK] managed to generate an average of $46,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.GlaxoSmithKline plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GlaxoSmithKline plc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GlaxoSmithKline plc go to 3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GlaxoSmithKline plc [GSK]

There are presently around $11,291 million, or 11.90% of GSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 45,000,656, which is approximately 8.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,763,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.4 million in GSK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $696.89 million in GSK stock with ownership of nearly -10.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GlaxoSmithKline plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in GlaxoSmithKline plc [NYSE:GSK] by around 13,138,392 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 21,230,055 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 262,596,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,964,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSK stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,142,517 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,826,738 shares during the same period.

