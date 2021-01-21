Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Stock trading around $1.33 per share: What’s Next?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.35 during the day while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Update on Proprietary Product Candidates at Two Virtual Conferences in January.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced that it will be presenting at two virtual investor conferences during the month of January 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference – January 11 – 14, 2021A presentation by Citius President and CEO Myron Holubiak will be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 11 starting at 6:00 a.m. ET and will be available for 30 days following the conference. Investors may register in advance for the conference at the event website.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 25.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXR stock has inclined by 10.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.07% and gained 29.90% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $74.35 million, with 51.61 million shares outstanding and 43.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 681.37K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 3382753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

CTXR stock trade performance evaluation

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.90 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0591, while it was recorded at 1.1770 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0266 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.90% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 572,938, which is approximately 6.228% of the company’s market cap and around 22.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 164,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 109.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 303,972 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 58,540 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 851,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,214,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,511 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,252 shares during the same period.