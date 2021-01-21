China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SXTC] price surged by 4.07 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on September 9, 2020 that NASDAQ Granted China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Requirement.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) (“China SXT” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (“TCMPs”), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements (“TCMHS”) announced that on September 8, 2020, it received notification from NASDAQ granting the Company an additional 180-day period, or until March 8, 2021, to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Under NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company was granted this extension because it met the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable NASDAQ listing requirements, except the bid price requirement. The Company provided written notice to NASDAQ of its intention to cure the bid price deficiency during the second compliance period by affecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

A sum of 8181833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.63M shares. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.66 and dropped to a low of $0.5836 until finishing in the latest session at $0.62.

Guru’s Opinion on China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXTC in the course of the last twelve months was 52.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SXTC Stock Performance Analysis:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, SXTC shares gained by 100.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.40 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3605, while it was recorded at 0.6264 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3793 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.98 and a Gross Margin at +52.37. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.29.

Return on Total Capital for SXTC is now -9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.52. Additionally, SXTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] managed to generate an average of -$106,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.30% of SXTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXTC stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,228,517, which is approximately 1.261% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 328,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in SXTC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.19 million in SXTC stock with ownership of nearly -67.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SXTC] by around 354,097 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,607,959 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,180,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,142,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXTC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,429 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,932 shares during the same period.