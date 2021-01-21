Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] is 22.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] traded at a high on 01/19/21, posting a 9.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Borr Drilling Limited – Creditor Approval for Financing Plan.

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: “BORR”) is pleased to confirm that the liquidity improvement plan announced in December 2020 has received support from its creditors, including:.

The $400m syndicated bank facilities maturity deferred to January 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9983033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borr Drilling Limited stands at 10.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.59%.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $218.86 million, with 218.86 million shares outstanding and 116.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 9983033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08.

How has BORR stock performed recently?

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, BORR shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8471, while it was recorded at 0.9487 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8515 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at -28.55. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.08.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.41. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$3,774,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Borr Drilling Limited posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -215.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BORR.

Insider trade positions for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

There are presently around $25 million, or 44.69% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 11,363,851, which is approximately -9.447% of the company’s market cap and around 13.98% of the total institutional ownership; LODBROK CAPITAL LLP, holding 3,582,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 million in BORR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.5 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -36.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 7,146,717 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 8,055,721 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,936,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,138,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,791,451 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,976,724 shares during the same period.