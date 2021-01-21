BEST Inc. [BEST] Revenue clocked in at $5.15 billion, up 5.88% YTD: What’s Next?

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] gained 5.37% on the last trading session, reaching $2.16 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2020 that BEST Inc. to Launch New Flagship Sortation Center in Southeast Asia Ahead of Peak Holiday Deliveries.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced that ahead of the approaching holiday sales season, it will be opening a brand new flagship sortation center in Vietnam and has already expanded its sortation center in Bangkok, Thailand, all in an effort to meet growing customer demand in Southeast Asia.

Located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the 35,000 square meter advanced sortation center is anticipated to commence operations on December 17. With an approximate US$8 million investment, the facility incorporates a wide range of cutting-edge sorting and scanning technologies that enable increased sorting capacity and less manual processing of shipments. The sortation center is capable of handling up to one million parcels per day, the highest parcel processing capacity in the country. The site is expected to create over 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs over the next two to three years.

BEST Inc. represents 246.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $865.62 million with the latest information. BEST stock price has been found in the range of $2.10 to $2.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 11307070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEST in the course of the last twelve months was 180.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BEST Inc. [BEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, BEST shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.93 and a Gross Margin at +5.57. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58.

Return on Total Capital for BEST is now -3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BEST Inc. [BEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.73. Additionally, BEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BEST Inc. [BEST] managed to generate an average of -$3,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.21.BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BEST Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

There are presently around $186 million, or 35.10% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 13,228,840, which is approximately -1.124% of the company’s market cap and around 20.61% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,103,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.71 million in BEST stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $20.5 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 3,443,821 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,048,751 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 81,371,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,863,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,645,247 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 577,555 shares during the same period.