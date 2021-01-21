B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] closed the trading session at $5.04 on 01/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.01, while the highest price level was $5.13. The company report on December 23, 2020 that B2Gold Announces an Additional CDN$500,000 (CDN$1,000,000 in total) to Community Organizations in Metro Vancouver to Help Those Impacted by COVID-19.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is providing further financial support to community organizations in Metro Vancouver, Canada, which are on the frontlines in assisting local communities impacted by the increasing spread of COVID-19. Through its Canadian CSR Fund, this year, B2Gold has donated a total of CDN$1,000,000 to organizations that are supporting some of Metro Vancouver’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.

B2Gold is allocating a further CDN$500,000 to provide financial support to four community organizations in Metro Vancouver in their continued response plan to address the social impacts, issues and risks posed by the increasing spread of COVID-19:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.00 percent and weekly performance of -4.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 10229771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.16. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $90,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2Gold Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,077 million, or 72.38% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 124,386,530, which is approximately 13.246% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 102,568,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.94 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $213.26 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -3.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 43,961,506 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 56,843,393 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 509,715,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 610,520,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,891,568 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,540,961 shares during the same period.