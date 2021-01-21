B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] – find out why.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ: TLSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 49.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 64.24%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Tiziana Life Sciences to Participate in a Fireside Chat at B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET/8 pm GMT.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, announced its CEO and CSO, Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, will participate in a fireside chat via a video link on Thursday 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET / 8 pm GMT to provide updates on the Company.

Over the last 12 months, TLSA stock rose by 326.90%. The average equity rating for TLSA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $460.26 million, with 97.31 million shares outstanding and 22.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 522.67K shares, TLSA stock reached a trading volume of 19659717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is set at 0.47

TLSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.24. With this latest performance, TLSA shares gained by 122.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 326.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.65 for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] managed to generate an average of -$730,600 per employee.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ:TLSA] by around 1,809,529 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 317,406 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,917,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,043,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLSA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,453 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,413 shares during the same period.