Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $3.63 billion, up 10.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] loss -6.83% on the last trading session, reaching $161.83 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Reuters NEXT summit on January 14, 2021.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that Brian Chesky, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Reuters NEXT summit on January 14, 2021. Mr. Chesky is scheduled to appear at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

To register to view the event, visit https://reutersevents.com/events/next/.

Airbnb Inc. represents 641.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.73 billion with the latest information. ABNB stock price has been found in the range of $161.00 to $176.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.70M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 8479279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $155.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 14.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.61.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB], while it was recorded at 171.06 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.36 and a Gross Margin at +75.10. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -17.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.44. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $7 million, or 16.20% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: AXEL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 28,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; KOVACK ADVISORS, INC., holding 4,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in ABNB stocks shares; and CLARIUS GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.55 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 41,034 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,034 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.