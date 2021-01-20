XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Revenue clocked in at $408.60 million, up 25.71% YTD: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] surged by $6.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $54.74 during the day while it closed the day at $53.84. The company report on January 18, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING XPeng Unveils Beta Version Navigation Guided Pilot Function.

Warm reception from auto & tech media in highway tests.

The beginning of the third paragraph of the release dated January 15, 2021 should read: With over a million kilometers of road tests..(instead of With over a million meters of road tests..).

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $44.74 billion, with 831.03 million shares outstanding and 347.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.89M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 34250366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $51.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $59, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 109.50.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.18, while it was recorded at 51.59 for the last single week of trading.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$206,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.18%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,331 million, or 20.50% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 10,379,425, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 8,517,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.3 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $318.0 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 90,345,262 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,960 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 231,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,578,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,336,831 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10 shares during the same period.