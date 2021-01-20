why Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.11

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] gained 4.01% or 1.22 points to close at $31.65 with a heavy trading volume of 19908813 shares. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

It opened the trading session at $32.55, the shares rose to $32.58 and dropped to $30.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPCE points out that the company has recorded 37.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -249.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.36M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 19908813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $28.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $22 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2012.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

Trading performance analysis for SPCE stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.01. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.70, while it was recorded at 29.87 for the last single week of trading, and 20.07 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 331.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $1,742 million, or 29.80% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,076,484, which is approximately 43.968% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,465,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.98 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $125.38 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 9.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 15,902,201 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,185,205 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 31,965,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,053,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,371,300 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,343,133 shares during the same period.