why Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.25

Piedmont Lithium Limited [NASDAQ: PLL] closed the trading session at $46.13 on 01/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.09, while the highest price level was $48.40. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Piedmont Enhances Senior Management Team.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the additions of Ms. Malissa Gordon, Mr. Jim Nottingham, Mr. John “Pratt” Ray, and Mr. Brian Risinger, as senior members of the Company’s management team. The appointments come as Piedmont progresses its integrated lithium hydroxide project in North Carolina toward construction later in 2021, advances its plans to redomicile the Company’s primary listing to the United States, and assumes a higher profile in the clean energy sector through its involvement in forward-thinking organizations such as the Zero Emission Transportation Association in partnership with organizations such as Tesla, Uber, Albemarle, Lithium Americas, and others.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ms. Gordon joined Piedmont in 2020 as Manager – Community and Government Relations. Malissa most recently spent over 12 years with the Gaston County (North Carolina) Economic Development Commission. Ms. Gordon brings deep local roots to the Piedmont team with strong connections to community leaders, non-profit and business organizations. Ms. Gordon received her BS in Corporate Communications from Western Carolina University.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.75 percent and weekly performance of 38.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 640.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 76.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, PLL reached to a volume of 1795810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLL shares is $41.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Piedmont Lithium Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Lithium Limited is set at 3.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.06.

PLL stock trade performance evaluation

Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.16. With this latest performance, PLL shares gained by 76.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 640.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 452.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.32 for Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 39.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLL is now -42.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.76. Additionally, PLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.06.

Piedmont Lithium Limited [PLL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.84% of PLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLL stocks are: WILLIAMS JONES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. with ownership of 18,080, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 13,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in PLL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.3 million in PLL stock with ownership of nearly 323.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Piedmont Lithium Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Piedmont Lithium Limited [NASDAQ:PLL] by around 44,621 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 547,739 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 544,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,533 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 547,739 shares during the same period.