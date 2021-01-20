why Li Auto Inc. [LI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.50

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] jumped around 2.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.44 at the close of the session, up 8.71%. The company report on January 2, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. December 2020 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 6,126 Li ONEs in December 2020, representing an increase of 31.9% month-over-month and 529.6% year-over-year. The Company’s deliveries for the fourth quarter reached 14,464, 67.0% higher than those for the third quarter and 20.5% above the top end of the Company’s guidance.

Also noteworthy, the number of Li ONE orders for December was at its highest level ever.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.81M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 28300750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 27.10 to 45.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.78, while it was recorded at 35.01 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -647.24 and a Gross Margin at -34.25. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.27.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -34.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $2,218 million, or 9.60% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 9,990,793, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 5,962,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.31 million in LI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $195.44 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 62,572,189 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,571 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 20,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,572,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,572,089 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,571 shares during the same period.