why Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ: GILT] gained 25.96% or 1.9 points to close at $9.22 with a heavy trading volume of 8268496 shares.

It opened the trading session at $8.39, the shares rose to $9.75 and dropped to $8.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GILT points out that the company has recorded 70.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 476.07K shares, GILT reached to a volume of 8268496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]:

National Securities have made an estimate for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brigantine raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2012, representing the official price target for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on GILT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for GILT stock

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.39. With this latest performance, GILT shares gained by 50.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.30 for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.94 and a Gross Margin at +36.39. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.87.

Return on Total Capital for GILT is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.26. Additionally, GILT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT] managed to generate an average of $42,289 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [GILT]

There are presently around $126 million, or 25.70% of GILT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,929,663, which is approximately 45.711% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,877,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.07 million in GILT stocks shares; and GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P, currently with $16.37 million in GILT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ:GILT] by around 3,527,945 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,340,499 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,377,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,245,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,291 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,223,973 shares during the same period.