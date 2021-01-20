Wall Street Analyst Initiated iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]. What else is Wall St. saying

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ: ICLK] closed the trading session at $13.90 on 01/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.20, while the highest price level was $14.9699. The company report on January 13, 2021 that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Issues Letter to Shareholders and Provides Corporate Update.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, announces the release of the following letter to shareholders from Mr. Jian “T.J.” Tang, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of iClick.

Dear iClick Shareholders,.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 62.76 percent and weekly performance of 55.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 146.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 84.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 67.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, ICLK reached to a volume of 4956514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLK shares is $11.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76.

ICLK stock trade performance evaluation

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.66. With this latest performance, ICLK shares gained by 84.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.66 for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.87 for the last 200 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for ICLK is now -6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.87. Additionally, ICLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] managed to generate an average of -$10,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLK.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ:ICLK] by around 21,428,348 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,104,083 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,123,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,655,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,396,900 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 398,437 shares during the same period.