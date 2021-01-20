Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] Is Currently 12.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] price surged by 12.53 percent to reach at $3.99. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Stratasys Completes Acquisition of Origin, Accelerating Expansion Into Mass Production Additive Manufacturing.

Origin’s resin based Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology addresses fast-growing demand for tooling and end-use parts across multiple applications.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced it has completed the acquisition of Origin, effective as of Dec. 31, 2020. The acquisition adds Origin’s software-centric additive manufacturing solution that offers best-in-class printing technology based on digital light processing for production-oriented polymer applications.

A sum of 3818486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Stratasys Ltd. shares reached a high of $35.84 and dropped to a low of $32.60 until finishing in the latest session at $35.84.

The one-year SSYS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -96.92. The average equity rating for SSYS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on SSYS stock. On September 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SSYS shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75.

SSYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.49. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 79.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.90 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.72, while it was recorded at 31.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stratasys Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.20 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$4,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

SSYS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stratasys Ltd. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 36.00%.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,508 million, or 78.20% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,070,385, which is approximately 6.912% of the company’s market cap and around 5.97% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 5,448,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.27 million in SSYS stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $183.78 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly -9.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 5,952,733 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,699,782 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,426,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,079,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,665,179 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,210 shares during the same period.