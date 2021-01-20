SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] Revenue clocked in at $36.20 million, up 14.29% YTD: What’s Next?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] price surged by 29.03 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on January 13, 2021 that SeaChange International Appoints Chairman Robert Pons as Executive Chairman; Board of Directors Initiates Search for New CEO to Lead Company’s Next Phase of Growth.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has appointed Chairman Roberts Pons as Executive Chairman, effective January 8, 2021. Pons succeeds Yossi Aloni, who resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President and as a director of the Company to pursue other interests. Pons joined SeaChange’s board in February 2019 and was appointed Chairman in December 2019. Pons has assumed operating responsibilities and will continue to do so until a new CEO has been appointed.

SeaChange’s board has initiated a search process for a new CEO to lead and execute the company’s long-term plan to drive growth at scale.

A sum of 19386552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 574.32K shares. SeaChange International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.78 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The one-year SEAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for SEAC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAC shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

SEAC Stock Performance Analysis:

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.98. With this latest performance, SEAC shares gained by 94.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9737, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4842 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SeaChange International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +63.05. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now 0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.15. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$49,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SEAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaChange International Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAC.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 27.70% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,750,905, which is approximately -0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,719,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 million in SEAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.59 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 1,113,986 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,901,373 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,095,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,111,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,241 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,209 shares during the same period.