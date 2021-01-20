ROTH Capital lifts Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 68.55%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Sunworks Names Gaylon Morris as Chief Executive Officer.

Transformational Leader with Established History of Driving Growth to Lead Sunworks.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Gaylon Morris as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Morris is a transformational leader with a proven record of driving revenue growth and profitability in the construction, engineering, and renewable space.

Over the last 12 months, SUNW stock rose by 1075.44%. The average equity rating for SUNW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $245.49 million, with 16.63 million shares outstanding and 16.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, SUNW stock reached a trading volume of 8205696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2017, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

SUNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.55. With this latest performance, SUNW shares gained by 203.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1342.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1075.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.70 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.92 and a Gross Margin at +10.55. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.35.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -58.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.12. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$51,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SUNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunworks Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,866.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 2.70% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 218,319, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 72,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in SUNW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.93 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 377,036 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 132,531 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 67,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,223 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 75,370 shares during the same period.