REV Group Inc. [REVG] Stock trading around $10.75 per share: What’s Next?

REV Group Inc. [NYSE: REVG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.32%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that REV Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Conagra Brands, Inc

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72020.

Over the last 12 months, REVG stock dropped by -1.92%. The one-year REV Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.44. The average equity rating for REVG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $680.69 million, with 63.14 million shares outstanding and 26.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 256.15K shares, REVG stock reached a trading volume of 1618345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on REV Group Inc. [REVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVG shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for REV Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for REV Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on REVG stock. On January 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for REVG shares from 13 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REV Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for REVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for REVG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

REVG Stock Performance Analysis:

REV Group Inc. [REVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.32. With this latest performance, REVG shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for REV Group Inc. [REVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into REV Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REV Group Inc. [REVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.47 and a Gross Margin at +9.43. REV Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.34.

Return on Total Capital for REVG is now 1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, REV Group Inc. [REVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.81. Additionally, REVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, REV Group Inc. [REVG] managed to generate an average of -$4,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.REV Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

REVG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, REV Group Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REVG.

REV Group Inc. [REVG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $640 million, or 97.50% of REVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVG stocks are: AIP, LLC with ownership of 33,774,310, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,275,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.96 million in REVG stocks shares; and VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC., currently with $31.03 million in REVG stock with ownership of nearly -39.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in REV Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in REV Group Inc. [NYSE:REVG] by around 4,751,829 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,384,952 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 50,388,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,525,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,571,623 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,250,824 shares during the same period.