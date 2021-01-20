Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is 30.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.22%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Adds Remark Holdings as a Technology Partner.

Companies Will Jointly Market AI Solutions Based Upon Remark’s Award-Winning Software.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced that after rigorous testing of its software on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”) platforms, HPE has named Remark a Silver Partner in HPE’s Technology Partner Program, and that the companies will jointly market AI solutions addressing retail management, security, surveillance, and health security.

Over the last 12 months, MARK stock rose by 294.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $258.47 million, with 99.45 million shares outstanding and 90.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, MARK stock reached a trading volume of 13629527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.15.

MARK Stock Performance Analysis:

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 61.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.66 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Remark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -403.03 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -458.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$287,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MARK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 11.00% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,800,519, which is approximately 3.878% of the company’s market cap and around 8.62% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 1,664,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 million in MARK stocks shares; and SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/, currently with $3.74 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 3,396,113 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,629,972 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,758,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,784,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,327 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,062,088 shares during the same period.