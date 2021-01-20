Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $57

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLAY] surged by $9.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $54.93 during the day while it closed the day at $53.95. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Relay Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor page of Relay’s website under Events and Presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 44.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLAY stock has inclined by 32.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.85% and gained 29.81% year-on date.

The market cap for RLAY stock reached $4.74 billion, with 71.25 million shares outstanding and 45.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 447.27K shares, RLAY reached a trading volume of 1057977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLAY shares is $55.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on RLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.68. With this latest performance, RLAY shares gained by 19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.17, while it was recorded at 44.91 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for RLAY is now -20.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, RLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] managed to generate an average of -$617,254 per employee.Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 46.10 and a Current Ratio set at 46.10.

There are presently around $3,970 million, or 92.80% of RLAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLAY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 27,904,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 10,551,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $473.22 million in RLAY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $254.07 million in RLAY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Relay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RLAY] by around 88,506,155 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,506,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLAY stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,506,155 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.