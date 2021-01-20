Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] gain 75.54% so far this year. What now?

Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DTIL] jumped around 3.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.64 at the close of the session, up 29.56%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Precision BioSciences Announces FDA Accepts IND for PBCAR19B, a Next-Generation, Stealth Cell, CD19 Allogeneic CAR T Candidate for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Phase 1 clinical trial of PBCAR19B for patients with relapsed/refractory NHL expected to begin by mid-2021.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PBCAR19B, a next-generation, stealth cell, CD19 product candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL).

Precision BioSciences Inc. stock is now 75.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DTIL Stock saw the intraday high of $14.73 and lowest of $12.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.72, which means current price is +82.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 986.21K shares, DTIL reached a trading volume of 4629231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTIL shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Precision BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DTIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has DTIL stock performed recently?

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.02. With this latest performance, DTIL shares gained by 73.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.26 for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 11.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -392.14. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -417.65.

Return on Total Capital for DTIL is now -97.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] managed to generate an average of -$466,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Precision BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precision BioSciences Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTIL.

Insider trade positions for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

There are presently around $288 million, or 50.40% of DTIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTIL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,062,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.85% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,753,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.42 million in DTIL stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $27.39 million in DTIL stock with ownership of nearly 7.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DTIL] by around 4,249,490 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,102,698 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 17,140,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,492,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTIL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492,884 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,530,652 shares during the same period.