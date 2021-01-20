NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Stock trading around $1.04 per share: What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] price surged by 13.89 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on December 14, 2020 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Now Included in EPA N Listing of Products That Kill SARS-CoV-2.

NovaBay’s pure hypochlorous formulation safely eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on nonporous hard surfaces without cytotoxic chemicals.

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces its proprietary hypochlorous acid solution has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for a kill claim against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This official listing follows the July 2020 announcement that independent, third-party laboratory results demonstrated that NovaBay’s proprietary formulation kills SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces.

A sum of 5970508 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.92 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

Guru’s Opinion on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

NBY Stock Performance Analysis:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.78. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 52.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.38 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6883, while it was recorded at 0.9612 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8691 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.02 and a Gross Margin at +73.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.79.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -185.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -301.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.83. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$345,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

NBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.