Needham slashes price target on Niu Technologies [NIU] – find out why.

Niu Technologies [NASDAQ: NIU] surged by $6.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.93 during the day while it closed the day at $44.41. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update.

Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, provides its e-scooter sales volume results for the fourth quarter 2020.

Q4 2020.

Niu Technologies stock has also gained 21.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NIU stock has inclined by 39.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 127.28% and gained 58.32% year-on date.

The market cap for NIU stock reached $3.43 billion, with 86.03 million shares outstanding and 54.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, NIU reached a trading volume of 3240163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Niu Technologies [NIU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $36.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Niu Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $23.50 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Niu Technologies stock. On June 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NIU shares from 11 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

NIU stock trade performance evaluation

Niu Technologies [NIU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.54. With this latest performance, NIU shares gained by 54.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 388.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.12 for Niu Technologies [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.37, while it was recorded at 40.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Niu Technologies [NIU] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.56 and a Gross Margin at +22.19. Niu Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for NIU is now 17.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Niu Technologies [NIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.47. Additionally, NIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Niu Technologies [NIU] managed to generate an average of $52,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Niu Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Niu Technologies [NIU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Niu Technologies posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies go to 5.86%.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Niu Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Niu Technologies [NASDAQ:NIU] by around 5,478,739 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,115,984 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,376,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,970,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIU stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,454,478 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,548 shares during the same period.