Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] loss -0.33% or -0.25 points to close at $74.99 with a heavy trading volume of 14770019 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Appoints 171 New Managing Directors.

Morgan Stanley has announced the appointment of 171 Managing Directors. The new Managing Directors are:1.

It opened the trading session at $76.52, the shares rose to $76.60 and dropped to $74.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded 44.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -175.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, MS reached to a volume of 14770019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $76.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.54.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.41 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.87, while it was recorded at 75.61 for the last single week of trading, and 51.46 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.23. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.99. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $149,625 per employee.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $119,468 million, or 58.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,007,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.06 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 610 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 74,591,174 shares. Additionally, 526 investors decreased positions by around 82,928,022 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 1,435,602,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,122,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,272,945 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,639,029 shares during the same period.