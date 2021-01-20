Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 132.58M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.56%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Westwater Resources Announces Sale of North American Uranium Business.

Focus is Now on Graphite Development.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Company Anticipates $4 Million Annual Cost Reduction.

Over the last 12 months, WWR stock rose by 218.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.58 million, with 19.02 million shares outstanding and 15.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, WWR stock reached a trading volume of 45147208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63.

WWR Stock Performance Analysis:

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.56. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 52.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Westwater Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -49.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.89. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$377,321 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WWR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 39,484, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in WWR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $72000.0 in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 525.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:WWR] by around 73,056 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 42,543 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 30,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,031 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 42,442 shares during the same period.