Market cap of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] reaches 67.98M – now what?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] price surged by 14.44 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on January 15, 2021 that ShiftPixy, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Q1 Results.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, announced results for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 (“2021 First Quarter”).

2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights.

A sum of 2680086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 828.97K shares. ShiftPixy Inc. shares reached a high of $3.19 and dropped to a low of $2.85 until finishing in the latest session at $3.09.

Guru’s Opinion on ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

PIXY Stock Performance Analysis:

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShiftPixy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.93. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1046.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,966,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,286, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 64.04% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 62,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in PIXY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 263.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 266,508 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 137,053 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 88,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,479 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 136,657 shares during the same period.