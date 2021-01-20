Market cap of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] reaches 372.29M – now what?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.34 at the close of the session, up 5.41%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19, announced it has determined to withdraw from stockholder consideration Item 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2020, with respect to an increase in the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Company’s Sixth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. As a result, the Company has determined to cancel the reconvening of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was previously adjourned solely with respect to Item 2 to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021. All other items set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement were submitted to stockholder vote at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on December 23, 2020. The Company plans to re-evaluate the details of Item 2 in light of the recent potential addition of COVAXIN™ to its pipeline as well as its compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Ocugen, Inc.Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many,” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Ocugen Inc. stock is now 27.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.45 and lowest of $2.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.50, which means current price is +19.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 47.54M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 25592489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8735.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 680.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 843.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.02, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 0.51 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted 4.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,050.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $31 million, or 13.10% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,437,567, which is approximately 2158.016% of the company’s market cap and around 3.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,018,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.14 million in OCGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.21 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 171.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,258,944 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 959,986 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 633,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,852,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,473 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 860,448 shares during the same period.