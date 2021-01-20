Market cap of My Size Inc. [MYSZ] reaches 13.33M – now what?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] closed the trading session at $1.55 on 01/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.56. The company report on January 9, 2021 that My Size, Inc. Closes $2.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Including Simultaneous Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option.

My Size, Inc. (the “Company” or “My Size”) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), a developer of smartphone-based measurement solutions, announced that it has completed an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) with gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering included 1,364,503 shares of the Company’s common stock, and 204,676 additional shares from the exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase such shares to cover over-allotments at the public offering price of $1.28 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.93 percent and weekly performance of 18.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 440.34K shares, MYSZ reached to a volume of 1045305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.32. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares gained by 37.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2100, while it was recorded at 1.4060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2410 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9507.94 and a Gross Margin at +19.05. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8725.40.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -163.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.41. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$725,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, My Size Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYSZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for My Size Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.91% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 23,455, which is approximately -36.296% of the company’s market cap and around 6.28% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 22,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in MYSZ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $7000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 23,900 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 18,364 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,900 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,000 shares during the same period.