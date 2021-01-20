Market cap of Histogen Inc. [HSTO] reaches 32.15M – now what?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] price surged by 15.69 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage Regeneration.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that it has additional questions about the company’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application package for the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-003, which is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST-003) implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure.

Histogen has not yet received the written notice of its clinical hold from the FDA, which the FDA expects to provide to the company by February 12, 2021. Based upon the verbal communication with FDA, they indicated that the clinical hold is due to pending CMC information that is required to complete their review. Histogen plans to work diligently with the FDA to seek the release of the clinical hold and provide updated guidance on any potential impact to the HST-003 program once the written notice from FDA is received.

A sum of 7185305 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. Histogen Inc. shares reached a high of $1.18 and dropped to a low of $1.05 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

Guru’s Opinion on Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93.

HSTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.84. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2684, while it was recorded at 1.0196 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6148 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Histogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

HSTO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -828.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,302, which is approximately -4.827% of the company’s market cap and around 31.98% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 105,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in HSTO stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $97000.0 in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly -38.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 79,223 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 73,604 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 433,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,346 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 12,341 shares during the same period.