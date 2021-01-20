Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 371.41M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] loss -2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $1.39 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Kartoon Channel! Celebrates “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend” With Exclusive Event of Genius Brands International Movie, “A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” Starring an Animated Warren Buffett.

Critically-Acclaimed Episodes, ‘Words from Warren’ Finance Tips, Pandemic Safety PSA’s, and Animated Feature Film All Available Friday, January 15th on Kartoon Channel!.

Genius Brands International (GNUS:NASDAQ) announces a weekend limited viewing event, “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend,” starting Friday, January 15th exclusively on Kartoon Channel! (download). “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend” will feature the animated series, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club; original public service announcements (PSAs) featuring Warren Buffett; business tips for kids—”Words From Warren;” and the weekend feature-length movie special, A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, starring an animated Warren Buffett.

Genius Brands International Inc. represents 256.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $371.41 million with the latest information. GNUS stock price has been found in the range of $1.37 to $1.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.74M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 14254636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 195.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for GNUS stock

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 355.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3931, while it was recorded at 1.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5701 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $19 million, or 6.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,894,323, which is approximately 486.566% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,740,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 million in GNUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.24 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 772.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 10,438,708 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 26,426,940 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,261,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,604,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,849 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 20,311,467 shares during the same period.