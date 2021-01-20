Market cap of Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] reaches 5.88B – now what?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] traded at a high on 01/19/21, posting a 3.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.75.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12995088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clover Health Investments Corp. stands at 7.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.52%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $5.88 billion, with 103.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 12995088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 26.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.16, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $702 million, or 63.20% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,201,939, which is approximately 0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,678,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.57 million in CLOV stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.29 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 31.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 22,705,416 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 11,504,594 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 16,833,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,043,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,409,486 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,246 shares during the same period.